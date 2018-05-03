English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iPhone X 'Notch Display' a Hit; 300mn Smartphones With 'Notch' to be Sold in 2018 as Per Report
Cupertino-headquartered Apple will lead the segment by capturing 45 percent of devices with "notch displays".
iPhone X notch display is now being embraced across the smartphone industry. (image: News18.com)
Around 300 million smartphones -- which equates to 19 percent of the total devices to be sold in 2018 globally -- will have a "notch display", a new report said on Thursday. Huawei, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi smartphones with "notch displays" (a little black cut-out on top of the smartphone screen) are likely to outperform 100 million units in sales in 2018, said market research firm Counterpoint.
"Android smartphones will contribute to 55 percent of such devices and most of the tier-one Android Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will embrace 'notch displays' in their flagships first," Counterpoint added.
The adoption of "notch displays" in sub-$200 price segments from tier-one brands will depend on competitive pressure and consumer feedback. Cupertino-headquartered Apple will lead the segment by capturing 45 percent of devices with "notch displays".
Apple is also expected to adopt "notch display" in its next series of iPhones. Android creator Andy Rubin's Essential Phone was first to embrace the "notch display".
iPhone X users decided to embrace the notch and the trend has recently shifted to Android camp with tier-one brands launching their flagships with notch displays.
Smartphones such as Asus Zenfone 5 was launched during Mobile World Congress (MWC), followed by OPPO F7, Vivo V9, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are some devices that feature notch screen design.
