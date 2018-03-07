English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iPhone X Unlock? Company Run by Ex Apple Security Engineer, US Intel Contractors Claims to do it For $15,000
The company also claimed to be able to crack iPhones running iOS 9 in the near future.
Representative image - News18.com
Giving credence to the belief that Apple smartphones can be cracked, a US-based company has claimed that its online tools, available at a starting price of $15,000, can break into any iPhone including the newly-launched iPhone X. According to a report in Forbes, Grayshift is marketing a tool "GrayKey" to police and forensics organisations promising to unlock iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 -- the latest two mobile Apple operating systems.
The company -- reportedly staffed by US intelligence agency contractors and a former Apple security engineer -- also claimed to be able to crack iPhones running iOS 9 in the near future.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best Android Phones of 2018?
"GrayKey" would cost law enforcement $15,000 for 300 uses. Those who want to unlock iPhones for an unlimited number of times would need to pay $30,000. "GrayKey" is able to extract the full filesystem from a device and brute-force passcodes, despite Apple's safeguards against that practice, Appleinsider reported.
Since this tool does not require sending devices to a lab for the unlocking process, Apple could obtain a copy and reverse-engineer it to discover how it works and fix relevant security holes.
The revelation comes a few days after Israeli company Cellebrite announced that it could unlock the latest Apple handsets, including iPhone X. Cellebrite Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Nazarian told Forbes that the company was offering its services to law enforcement for the welfare of the public.
"There's a public safety imperative here," Nazarian was quoted as saying. The executive also claimed that the firm's capabilities were useful to help against "major public threats in any community" such as homicides, crimes against children and drug-related gang activity.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
The company -- reportedly staffed by US intelligence agency contractors and a former Apple security engineer -- also claimed to be able to crack iPhones running iOS 9 in the near future.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best Android Phones of 2018?
"GrayKey" would cost law enforcement $15,000 for 300 uses. Those who want to unlock iPhones for an unlimited number of times would need to pay $30,000. "GrayKey" is able to extract the full filesystem from a device and brute-force passcodes, despite Apple's safeguards against that practice, Appleinsider reported.
Since this tool does not require sending devices to a lab for the unlocking process, Apple could obtain a copy and reverse-engineer it to discover how it works and fix relevant security holes.
The revelation comes a few days after Israeli company Cellebrite announced that it could unlock the latest Apple handsets, including iPhone X. Cellebrite Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Nazarian told Forbes that the company was offering its services to law enforcement for the welfare of the public.
"There's a public safety imperative here," Nazarian was quoted as saying. The executive also claimed that the firm's capabilities were useful to help against "major public threats in any community" such as homicides, crimes against children and drug-related gang activity.
Watch: Nokia 7 Plus First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- Janhvi Celebrates Birthday With Sisters Sonam, Rhea, Anshula, Khushi, Shanaya And Dad Boney; See Pics
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch