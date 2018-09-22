iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network

Reliance Jio announced that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, are available on Jio and customers can pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max beginning Friday, September 21, 2018.Customers can pre-order the latest iPhones at www.jio.com, Reliance Digital, MyJio stores as well as on the MyJio app.Both the devices will be made available in stores starting Friday, September 28.Jio will enable the advanced eSIM feature on Apple’s latest iPhones for both, Jio prepaid and postpaid users. Currently, Jio is the only service provider in the country to offer eSIM activation for prepaid users.Dual SIM feature will allow iPhone users to experience Jio Digital Life before switching to the world’s largest mobile data network.With Jio’s advanced technology, high speed data, free HD voice and premium content, iPhone Xs & iPhone Xs Max users can fully discover the true potential of the device.Apple on September 12 launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the most advanced iPhones ever as per the company.The 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max feature all-new Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone — the A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine that enables a faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, a new gold finish and even introduces dual SIM to iPhone.(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)