iPhone XS, iPhone 9 And iPhone XS Plus; Apple’s Next Smartphones?

The new lineup of the Apple iPhone 2018 was revealed in a video online. MobileFun had posted a video that exposed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and the iPhone (2018). This has been confirmed by Les Numériques, a French publication. Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and a budget iPhone with IPS LCD display panel likely to be called iPhone 9. Previously, a new iPad Pro icon was discovered along with images of the new wireless charging case for AirPods, support for dual-SIM support on future iPhone models and more.The specs of the upcoming iPhones are scarce right now, but we do know that it will run on iOS 12 out of the box. As per the leaks, all the three iPhones will come with a notch-toting display. The iPhone XS and XS Plus are also expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone XS Plus would have a 6.5 inch OLED screen, with the same wireless charging tech on its rear glass back.To recall, recently, the live image of iPhone 9 was leaked by a popular tipster Slashleaks.According to leaks, iPhone 9 will be featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset could be equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. Recently, a case renders sported only one cut-out on the rear, indicating the presence of a single sensor below which sits an LED flash. Now its clear that the device will not have the dual camera features such as Portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, portrait lighting, etc. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.