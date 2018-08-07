English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
iPhone XS, iPhone 9 And iPhone XS Plus; Apple’s Next Smartphones?
The specs of the upcoming iPhones are scarce right now, but we do know that it will run on iOS 12 out of the box.
iPhone XS, iPhone 9 And iPhone XS Plus; Apple’s Next Smartphones (image: @ShaiMizrachi)
Loading...
The new lineup of the Apple iPhone 2018 was revealed in a video online. MobileFun had posted a video that exposed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and the iPhone (2018). This has been confirmed by Les Numériques, a French publication. Apple is expected to launch three variants of the iPhone this year - one 6.1-inch LCD display variant, one 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, and a budget iPhone with IPS LCD display panel likely to be called iPhone 9. Previously, a new iPad Pro icon was discovered along with images of the new wireless charging case for AirPods, support for dual-SIM support on future iPhone models and more.
The specs of the upcoming iPhones are scarce right now, but we do know that it will run on iOS 12 out of the box. As per the leaks, all the three iPhones will come with a notch-toting display. The iPhone XS and XS Plus are also expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone XS Plus would have a 6.5 inch OLED screen, with the same wireless charging tech on its rear glass back.
To recall, recently, the live image of iPhone 9 was leaked by a popular tipster Slashleaks.
According to leaks, iPhone 9 will be featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset could be equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. Recently, a case renders sported only one cut-out on the rear, indicating the presence of a single sensor below which sits an LED flash. Now its clear that the device will not have the dual camera features such as Portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, portrait lighting, etc. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.
Also Watch
The specs of the upcoming iPhones are scarce right now, but we do know that it will run on iOS 12 out of the box. As per the leaks, all the three iPhones will come with a notch-toting display. The iPhone XS and XS Plus are also expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The iPhone XS Plus would have a 6.5 inch OLED screen, with the same wireless charging tech on its rear glass back.
To recall, recently, the live image of iPhone 9 was leaked by a popular tipster Slashleaks.
According to leaks, iPhone 9 will be featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display. The handset could be equipped with Full Active display supplied by Japan Display. Recently, a case renders sported only one cut-out on the rear, indicating the presence of a single sensor below which sits an LED flash. Now its clear that the device will not have the dual camera features such as Portrait mode, 2x optical zoom, portrait lighting, etc. Reports also suggest that the iPhone 9 could arrive with a technology similar to MLCD+ screen, which we have seen on the LG G7. Apple iPhone 9 will also be powered by the A12 chip from the company, which will support the other iPhone X variants as well.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sumeet Vyas Confirms Engagement to Actress Ekta Kaul; Wedding Date And Other Details Here
- Honda Launches Special Editions of WR-V, City and BR-V for Upcoming Festive Season in India
- Kareena, Saif and Sara in Colour Coordinated Outfits Make for a Perfect Family Picture
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...