iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event

Apple has already sent out invites for a special event on Thursday, 12 September. That launch event is widely expected to focus on iPhones and new Apple Watch models. The iPhone XS along with iPhone XS Max is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September ‘Gather round’ event. Now the prices of the iPhone Xs series have been revealed online. According to a report on macerkopf.de, the iPhone Xs will have a price of €909 (around Rs75,000), while the iPhone Xs Max will have a price tag of €1,149 (around Rs96,000) for the base 64GB variant in Germany. While in the US the iPhone Xs should go for $799, while the iPhone Xs Max is going to be priced at $999.Two sources who are close to Apple's marketing plans have revealed that the larger iPhone will be named iPhone XS Max. iPhone XS Max will come with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, though this too will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera. iPhone XS Max tipped to include Apple's faster A12 chipset and 4GB of RAM (up from the 3GB in the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus). Previously, the Plus-sized phone would have a superior camera (OIS was exclusive to iPhone 6 Plus and 6S Plus and the dual-lens rear camera was exclusive to iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.The recent leak also confirmed a launch of upcoming Apple Watch 4. From the image, the latest Apple Watch is shown to sport an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels. There is also a new analogue watch face capable of displaying additional information. The new models will have a larger display,” reports 9to5Mac, based on info from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new Watches are expected to have a 15% larger display.