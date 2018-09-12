iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and iPhone XC to Launch Tonight: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Apple is all set to launch its a series of new iPhones today at an event in California. Two that will be called the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Plus will be top-end flagship smartphones while third one that is expected to be called the iPhone XC. At today's event, one can also expect to see Apple launch its newest smartwatch, Watch Series 4. Of the leaks that have surfaced, it is being understood that Watch Series 4 could have a bigger display than Watch Series 3, and it could be capable of showing as many as eight widgets at the same time. Ahead of the official unveiling, several reports have poured in a lot of information on what the three iPhone models will look like, what internals will they pack, and more importantly what they will cost.The iPhone XC is expected to be relatively more affordable iPhone. The images of iPhone XC were posted on Slashleaks by Leakspinner and shared by Ben Geskin. This latest leak, shows a variety of colors that include white, space gray, rose gold and red. One of the photos also appears to show dual SIM slots, supporting talk that at least one 2018 iPhone variant would offer the feature. The 6.1-inch LCD model is expected to feature an A12 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 12MP camera, a 2600-2700 mAh battery, Face ID, and more.The iPhone XS is going to be very similar to the iPhone X. It will have same stainless steel frame and polished glass body. As per reports to date, the iPhone Xs will come with the same display as found on the iPhone X, meaning the OLED display will measure 5.8-inches diagonally and sport an 18:9 aspect ratio along with a 2436x1125 pixels resolution, dual-camera module on the rear, features like FaceID and wireless charging. It will run iOS 12 and its body will be water and dust proof.The iPhone XS Plus is expected to be the same but with a bigger 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and a bigger battery. The iPhone XS Plus is expected to come with an OLED display, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors.Apple will be bringing a new A12 bionic chip for all the 2018 iPhones. The upcoming processing chip by Apple will feature a 7nm process that is said to make the A12 chip 20% faster than last year's A11 chip, 40% more energy efficient and deliver 10% more battery life.Recently it had been reported that the iPhone 9 and iPhone XS have secretly gone pre-orders via a Romanian website named Quickmobile. QuickMobile lists prices for all the new iPhone models, even though they’re not officially taking preorders until September 14.All of the models are shown in black and white options, though the rumored brightly-colored variants of the "iPhone 9" are not present on the site. The iPhone Xs is listed in 512GB/256GB/64GB storage capacities in Black and White colour options, priced at 6499 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,16,975), 5649 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,01,676), 4849 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 87,000), respectively. The iPhone Xs Plus (Max) is also listed in 512GB/256GB/64GB storage capacities in Black and White colour options, priced at 6999 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,25,975), 6199 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 1,11,576), 5399 Romanian Leu (approx. Rs. 97,177), respectively.