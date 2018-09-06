English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
iPhone Xs Max Could be The Name of The New Larger 6.5-Inch iPhone X Model
iPhone XS Max will come with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors.
iPhone Xs Max Could be The Name of The New Larger 6.5-Inch iPhone X Model (image: Qatar IT Forum)
As we get closer to the Apple Special Event next week, the expectations and the rumors about the upcoming iPhones are becoming more prominent. According to the latest rumors, two sources who are close to Apple's marketing plans have revealed that the larger iPhone will be named iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS Max is expected to come with OLED displays, dual-rear cameras with support for Portrait mode, 2X zoom, and dual-OIS on both sensors. The iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD variant will continue with the single rear camera at the back, though this too will have Face ID on the front and a True Depth camera
Last week 9to5Mac exclusively shared the first look at the new iPhone Xs models due to be officially announced by Apple on September 12. Now according to a recent report the "iPhone XS Max" will reportedly be the name of Apple's rumored new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. .
The iPhone XS Max is tipped to include Apple's faster A12 chipset and 4GB of RAM (up from the 3GB in the iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus). Previously, the Plus-sized phone would have a superior camera (OIS was exclusive to iPhone 6 Plus and 6S Plus and the dual-lens rear camera was exclusive to iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple has already sent out invites for a special event on Thursday, 12 September. That launch event, which is widely expected to focus on iPhones and new Apple Watch models, is taking place on September 12. The iPhone XS is expected to be announced in less than two weeks at Apple’s September ‘Gather round’ event. In addition to the iPhone XS, Apple is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 4, as well as a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model.
