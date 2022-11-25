iPhones Seized From Retail Stores In Brazil After Apple Fails To Ship Chargers In-Box

Apple iPhones selling without power adapters got seized in Brazil after a federal consumer protection regulator slammed the Cupertino-based tech giant for non-compliance, and launched “Operation Discharge," seizing iPhones from carrier stores and the company’s authorized reseller shops.

In September, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice barred Apple from selling iPhones with no in-box power adapters in Brazil —something it deems necessary.

Now, despite being fined $2.3 million in September, Apple still failed to comply with the rulings, and resultantly, now, as per a report by 9to5Google, the company has fallen under the radar of the Federal District-based consumer protection regulator.

For those unaware, Apple stopped bundling power adapters beginning with the iPhone 12 series in 2020. And, as per 9to5Google, “the regulator has ordered the banning of any iPhone model that lacks the charger included in the box."

Apple Brazil has reportedly requested the country’s government to allow iPhone sales to continue until the final decision comes.

Judge Diego Câmara Alves had allowed Apple to continue selling iPhones in the country until the final ruling, and he does not think Apple is violating any consumer rights. Moreover, it is believed that the Brazilian regulator is “abusing its power" through this decision.

