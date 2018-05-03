English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
Here is the best content shared on Facebook during the ongoing IPL 2018.
MS Dhoni hits a six. (BCCI)
Facebook has been a constant medium of engagement for users and celebrities alike. Apart from the everyday interactions taking place on the world's largest social media platform, special events or happenings around the world make their own sweet spot on the platform to boost engagement within the community. A similar scenario is experienced every year in India as the highly anticipated cricket tournament, Indian Premier League kicks off. This year too, Facebook recorded a large number of interactions and content generation upon the IPL 2018 which in turn, also boosted the engagement within the IPL fans and the community as a whole.
With the IPL in its fourth week, the cricket fervour has only escalated among fans and the teams alike. To keep the buzz going and to engage with their beloved fans real time, players actively took to Facebook, answering their questions and giving them a peek into their lives beyond the pitch. The teams in the league also took the opportunity to encourage more fan support by sharing behind the scene and winning moments to make them part of the celebration.
Below are some of the popular posts on Facebook around this year's Indian Premier League.
Popular Player posts:
• Suresh Raina: Friendships going beyond the generation. Suresh Raina’ s and Dhoni’s daughter playing together.
• Harbhajan Singh: Chilling with his team mates.
• Virat Kohli: Meeting young fans.
• Chris Gayle going all Indian.
• Yusuf Pathan: The brotherhood continues.
• Yusuf Pathan: Cooling down before the match.
Popular Team posts:
• Mumbai Indians:
o Wankhede stadium celebrating Sachin’s birthday.o Rohit Sharma's childhood buddies reveal a few inside stories about him.
o Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar and Tajinder Singh reveal the reasons behind their jersey numbers!
o A special video featuring Sachin Tendulkar and his home ground.
o Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma on the way forward for his team.
• KKR:
o KKR: Andre Russell’ s birthday celebrations with the team.
o Sunil Narine showcasing his dance moves.
o Piyush Chawla exploring his city Moradabad. A glimpse into a day of leisure in his life.
• Delhi Daredevils:
o Newly appointed captain, Shreyas Iyer answering rapid-fire questions.
• Rajasthan Royals:
o A fun team bonding session.
o The team getting a warm welcome in Rajasthan.
o Sairaj Bahutule (spin bowling coach) and Amol Muzumdar (batting coach) talk about Gowtham Krishnappa and Jofra Archer and more.
• RCB
o A video on Ab de Villiers' journey in the cricket world.
• CSK:
o A special cheer form Ziva dhoni.
o When everyone around you wants you to win! Ethan King playing with the kids.
• Kings XI Punjab
o Mayank Agarwal turns host and interviews his team members.
o Multitalented Ankit Singh Rajpoot does a perfect imitation of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic roles.
Popular League posts:
• IPL: Ben Stokes' Fair Play act on the field.
• IPL: Dhoni-Bravo's last over finishing act where Dhoni wins the match for his team with a six.
• IPL: Punjab’s part-time keeper Chris Gayle trying something new with the wicketkeeping gloves.
• IPL: Dhoni sets a record of hitting 33 sixes in 33 secs.
• IPL: For Dhoni, boundaries are not the limit.
• IPL: Rahul Tewatia's one-handed catch in the dug-out.
• IPL: Ab de Villiers hits one 111 meters.
• IPL: King Gayle stands and delivers.
• IPL: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, the youngest IPL debutant was asked to bowl the final over and the spinner successfully defended 17 runs, handing KXIP a thrilling win.
• IPL: Ankit Rajpoot's fantastic 5-wicket haul.
• IPL: Laxman quizzes his buddy Tendulkar about his life post-retirement on the legends birthday.
Popular influencers posts:
o Irfan Pathan: Sharing a cute twinning picture with his son.
o Preity Zinta Enjoying the Kings XI Punjab match with her girlfriends.
o Mathew Hayden spending time at the NGO Nanhikali.
o Brett Lee Singing and sharing a cute anecdote with Brad Hogg for Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday.
o Harsha Bhogle Wishing Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday by sharing his CV when he was 15 years old!.
