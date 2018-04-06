English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPL 2018: HPL Electric & Power Ltd Partners With Royal Challengers Bangalore
The company also plans to come out with various engagement plans and marketing initiatives around the tie-up.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd has tied up with Royal Challengers Bangalore, for IPL 2018.
HPL Electric & Power Ltd has tied-up with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) in T20 this season as the official partner in LED Lighting & Switchgears category. As a part of the association, Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport the company’s branding on its uniform. The company will further leverage the association by using RCB & its associated players in all communications related to LED & Switchgears for the agreement duration. The company also plans to come out with various engagement plans and marketing initiatives around the tie-up.
Speaking on the company’s association with RCB in T20 this season, Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director, HPL Electric & Power Ltd said, “As HPL Electric is growing and strengthening its presence in the market, we intend to take the brand to individual consumers by making it a household name and to build an instant connect with the wider audience through the T20 platform.”
The company claims that it has experienced a growth trajectory recently and is now looking to substantially increase its annual budget on marketing this year.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman, Amrit Thomas said, “We look forward to delivering great values to the company through this association.”
The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League T20 begins on April 7, 2018.
On a similar note, Tecno Mobile has announced its partnership with Kings XI Punjab team. As per the association, Kings XI Punjab players will sport Tecno branding on the team uniforms during matches. Similarly, HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of smartphones and feature phones, also announced that it will return (as Nokia) as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The association has now been extended for the next two years, starting with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nokia was also the principal sponsor of KKR from 2008 till 2014.
