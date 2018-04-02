English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

IPL 2018: Nokia to Sponsor Kolkata Knight Riders Again

Nokia will return as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The association is for two years starting with the upcoming season of the IPL.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
Nokia Returns as Principal Sponsor of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ Newa18)
HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of smartphones and feature phones, today said Nokia will return as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL The association is for two years starting with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Nokia brand and KKR have a history together and we are delighted to reunite the two again. KKR is amongst the most successful IPL franchisees and teams on the IPL circuit and like Nokia brand enjoys a pan India appeal," HMD Global Vice President and Country Head, India Ajey Mehta said. As part of the association, HMD Global and KKR unveiled the new official team jersey for the 2018 season sporting the Nokia logo, the company said.

Nokia was the principal sponsor of KKR from 2008 till 2014. IPL 2018 gets underway from April 7 and the first KKR match is scheduled on April 8 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Dinesh Karthik will be captaining KKR.

