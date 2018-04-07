English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPL 2018: Reliance Jio to Boost 4G Speeds in Delhi, Mumbai Cricket Stadiums With Pre-5G Massive MIMO
Massive MIMO will provide more than five times the capacity in 30MHz wide band spectrum in these high user density venues.
The IPL stadiums in Delhi and Mumbai will get connected with an array of high-speed wireless broadband solutions. (Image: Twitter/IPL)
Reliance Jio will deploy 4G advanced Massive MIMO to provide high speed user experience for IPL matches in Delhi and Mumbai stadiums. The stadiums of IPL matches will be connected with Pre-5G Massive MIMO units to provide faster 4G speeds to users. Massive MIMO will provide more than five times the capacity in 30MHz wide band spectrum in these high user density venues. This advanced pre-5G deployment will provide true digital experience to stream, share and post the contents at faster speeds. The IPL stadiums in Delhi and Mumbai will get connected with an array of high-speed wireless broadband solutions ranging from Massive MIMO, 4G eNodeBs, hundreds of Wi-Fi and small cells to provide seamless high-speed user experience to Jio users.
Also read: GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ game for its users. As per Jio, the live mobile game will allow participants to plan and win prizes worth crores. Alongside, Jio will also be running ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE’– a show with a mix of Cricket and Comedy. Here is everything that Jio is offering during this cricket season in India.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Recently, at MWC 2018 in February, Reliance Jio and Samsung Electronics had announced their continued partnership to bring LTE coverage to 99 percent of the Indian population and improve network capacity across the country. Adding to the joint effort is the deployment of a nationwide cellular IoT network. As per Jio, once deployed, the IoT network will support a variety of consumer and enterprise use cases such as vehicle tracking, smart appliances, smart metering, security, surveillance and more.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
The NB-IoT service not only utilizes the existing spectrum held by Jio but is also enabled by a simple software upgrade of the already installed base stations. Further deployed is the new and dedicated Cellular IoT virtualized core. The commercial NB-IoT network successfully established by Jio and Samsung in Mumbai in February 2018 will soon impact other parts of the country with new and compelling use cases.
A new report by OpenSignal puts Patna at top of the league table for 4G availability. It’s jumped ahead of the trendy tech hubs in the south and west of India with respect to 4G availability metric, which measures where users can get access to an LTE connection more of the time. India’s central and eastern regions saw more cities in the top ten of OpenSignal’s latest 4G availability metrics, as cities in other regions began to close the gap with the tech hubs of the south.
Also read: Top 10 Indian Cities With Best 4G LTE Coverage: Not Delhi, Bengaluru But Patna No. 1
“In our latest measurements, which covers the 90 days from December 1, 2017, we looked at the user experience of 4G availability in 20 of India’s largest cities. Four cities from India’s central and eastern regions – Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal and Lucknow – made it into our top ten,” said the report.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
Also read: GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
Reliance Jio has announced a new ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ game for its users. As per Jio, the live mobile game will allow participants to plan and win prizes worth crores. Alongside, Jio will also be running ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan LIVE’– a show with a mix of Cricket and Comedy. Here is everything that Jio is offering during this cricket season in India.
WATCH VIDEO: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Recently, at MWC 2018 in February, Reliance Jio and Samsung Electronics had announced their continued partnership to bring LTE coverage to 99 percent of the Indian population and improve network capacity across the country. Adding to the joint effort is the deployment of a nationwide cellular IoT network. As per Jio, once deployed, the IoT network will support a variety of consumer and enterprise use cases such as vehicle tracking, smart appliances, smart metering, security, surveillance and more.
Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
The NB-IoT service not only utilizes the existing spectrum held by Jio but is also enabled by a simple software upgrade of the already installed base stations. Further deployed is the new and dedicated Cellular IoT virtualized core. The commercial NB-IoT network successfully established by Jio and Samsung in Mumbai in February 2018 will soon impact other parts of the country with new and compelling use cases.
A new report by OpenSignal puts Patna at top of the league table for 4G availability. It’s jumped ahead of the trendy tech hubs in the south and west of India with respect to 4G availability metric, which measures where users can get access to an LTE connection more of the time. India’s central and eastern regions saw more cities in the top ten of OpenSignal’s latest 4G availability metrics, as cities in other regions began to close the gap with the tech hubs of the south.
Also read: Top 10 Indian Cities With Best 4G LTE Coverage: Not Delhi, Bengaluru But Patna No. 1
“In our latest measurements, which covers the 90 days from December 1, 2017, we looked at the user experience of 4G availability in 20 of India’s largest cities. Four cities from India’s central and eastern regions – Patna, Kanpur, Allahabad, Kolkata, Bhopal and Lucknow – made it into our top ten,” said the report.
(Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)
WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
| Edited by: Debashis Sarkar
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Australia
|17
|16
|17
|50
|2
|England
|14
|11
|4
|29
|3
|Canada
|5
|5
|6
|16
|4
|Scotland
|3
|5
|6
|14
|6
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|6
|7
|Wales
|2
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|5
|9
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Chamber of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma's Unruly Behaviour, Hopes Good Sense Prevails On Him
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation