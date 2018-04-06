IPL 2018: Tecno Mobile Partners With Kings XI Punjab

Tecno Mobile, the smartphone brand from Transsion India, today announced its association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab as their Official Smartphone partner. The team is scheduled to play its first match against Delhi Daredevils on April 8, 2018 on their home ground PCA Mohali. Kings XI Punjab players will sport Tecno branding on the team uniforms during matches.Gaurav Tikoo, Sr. Vice President Marketing Transsion India said: “Cricket in its entirety is the most celebrated sport in India and within that IPL has always proven to be the most impactful medium for consumer connect. Kings XI is all about Superlative Performance, which is also the mantra for TECNO Camon smartphones. Hence, this is an ideal platform for us to strengthen our brand prominence and visibility. We, at Tecno, are extremely delighted to be the Official Smartphone partner for Kings XI Punjab team and we sincerely hope that they create magic on and off the field. Adhering to Tecno’s brand philosophy of ‘Experience More’, through this synergic partnership we intend to engage with sports enthusiasts of India by launching a slew of exciting new products during IPL period.”Speaking on the occasion, Satish Menon, CEO, Kings XI Punjab said, “We at Kings XI Punjab are thrilled to have TECNO come on board as the Official Smartphone Partner for this season of the IPL. The reach and penetration that both brands offer when combined are immense. This is the start of something big.”The Tecno Camon portfolio currently includes 2 models: Camon I and Camon I Air priced at Rs 8999 and Rs 7999 respectively. Last month, Tecno entered into a special offer with Vodafone. Through the collaboration, the company offered a cashback of Rs 2200 along with Free 3 months subscription of Vodafone Play to all the new Tecno Camon I series buyers.On a similar note, HMD Global, which designs and sells Nokia brand of smartphones and feature phones, also announced that it will return (as Nokia) as the principal sponsor of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The association has now been extended for the next two years, starting with the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nokia was also the principal sponsor of KKR from 2008 till 2014.