IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Cricket SMS Alerts, Daily Data And More

BSNL has announced its Rs 199 and Rs 499 prepaid plans that also offer free Cricket SMS alerts. BSNL’s new IPL recharge plans also bundle unlimited voice calls as well as daily data benefits. The first prepaid plan, which is offered at Rs 199 comes with a validity of 28 days whereas the bigger Rs 499 prepaid pack gets validity of 90 days. BSNL's Rs. 199 prepaid pack offers free calling and 1GB of daily data for a total validity period of 28 days. The plan also comes with Cricket PRBT (Personalized Ring Back Tone) and Cricket SMS Alerts for the ongoing matches.On the other hand, the new Rs 499 prepaid plan brings unlimited voice calling benefit in home as well as another circles including Delhi and Mumbai circles. The company is providing 1GB of daily data that brings total data benefit to 90GB for 90 days. This Rs 499 plan IPL plan also gets 100 SMSes each day. Moreover, the free Cricket PRBT with unlimited song change option and Cricket SMS Alerts remains the same as that of Rs 199 plan.Additionally, BSNL has started to offer VoLTE services in some of its circles. To spread the word about its newly launched 4G service, BSNL had started providing free data to the subscribers who were updating to BSNL 4G SIM. BSNL had announced back in January, that subscribers in Chennai circle who are upgrading to 4G SIM would get free bonus data. Starting with Gujarat telecom circle. Up next, it’s expected to be available in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. BSNL 4G VoLTS service is now available in Gandhidham and Anjar, and will soon be available across Gujarat circle.Airtel has started providing VoLTE service in national roaming, means Airtel VoLTE enabled users can now make experience HD voice calls even while roaming. Initially, the service was launched, it was limited to a few circles, but throughout the last 18 months, Airtel has expanded the service to 21 telecom circles.