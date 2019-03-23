English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IPL 2019: Here’s How to Watch The Indian Premier League 2019
The Indian Premier League is back, and this year is going to be very crucial as for the first time the tournament is happening right before the ICC World Cup. The 12th edition of the IPL is kicking off on March 23 and go on till the month of May. The first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai from 7.30 PM IST.
The T20 cricket league will have a total of 56 matches between eight franchises – Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.
How to watch IPL 2019?
Like always, Hotstar is going to be the official online streaming partner for the Indian Premier League. All the matches are going to be available, and you can watch all of them free of cost, but with a 5-10 minute delay. If you want to catch the action live, then make sure you have subscribed to Hotstar Premium which is priced at Rs 999 per year, or the newly announced Hotstar VIP for Rs 365 per year.
If you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, you can watch all the IPL 2019 matches via the JioTV app on your smartphone without any extra charge.
In case you don’t want to watch the IPL online, then you can stick to the traditional television channels. The league will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Sports 3 and Star Sports 3HD.
You can also catch all the details and live updates by tuning into CricketNext, which gives you all the latest developments from the world of cricket. You can even download the CricketNext app on your smartphone to get all the updates on the go.
