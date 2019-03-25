IPL 2019: Now You Can Order Food on Swiggy From Within The Hotstar App, While Watching Cricket

This surely has to be a first of its kind partnership. Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has tied up with streaming service Hotstar for this IPL 2019 season. Cricket fans streaming the match on Hotstar will be able to now order food without having to leave the Hotstar app during the match stream. Swiggy POP, Swiggy’s curated single-serve meals from top restaurants in your neighbourhood, is being integrated within the Hotstar app. The feature will be available on Android and iOS devices.This comes after Swiggy analysed the data from last year’s IPL, which indicated a spike in food orders during the T20 cricket tournament—Swiggy’s numbers suggest there was as much as a 25 percent increase in orders. “Our collaboration with Hotstar aims to satisfy the insatiable love we Indians have for Cricket and Food. We believe a nail biter of a match accompanied with great food is a delicious combination to serve up this cricketing season,” says Srivats TS, VP Marketing at Swiggy, in an official statement. At present, Swiggy has partnered with 75,000 restaurants across more than 100 cities in India.Swiggy's data from the orders received during last year's IPL indicates that cricket fans in different parts of India preferred to order different dishes and food items. For instance, users in Bengaluru preferred to order pizza, while cricket fans in Chandigarh showed a preference for kadai paneer, dal makhni and butter nan. Cricket fans in Chennai ordered chicken and mutton biryani while most of the orders in Delhi included Butter Nan and Dal Makhni.This is the latest addition to the Hotstar app for IPL 2019. Earlier, the streaming platform had integrated the Koi Yaar Nahi Far’ social viewing experience, which allows viewers to invite their friends and family to match streams, with complete chat features as well as friendly competitions. Hotstar says they expect to reach about 300 million viewers this year, which could provide a rather large demographic for Swiggy to appeal to.