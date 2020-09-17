IPL 2020: Here is How To Get A Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription To Stream IPL Matches

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to resume for the year 2020 with the first matches of the IPL 2020 season starting this weekend. Cricket fans would perhaps appreciate that IPL 2020 starts off exactly where the 2019 edition of the IPL left off, with Mumbai Indians squaring off against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match—this was also the final for last year’s IPL. This year, the IPL 2020 tournament which is being played in the UAE after the delays because of the Coronavirus pandemic, will be broadcast Live on the Star Sports channels as well as live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. If you are yet to activate your Disney+ Hotstar subscription just yet, you may just want to take advantage of some of these offers to snare a free subscription or be able to stream the IPL 2020 for free.

Disney+ Hotstar is available with two subscription options. There is the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack which costs Rs 399 per year while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 1,499 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack includes Live sports including the IPL cricket streaming as well as the Premier League football and Formula 1, as well as Multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ content dubbed in Hindi, Indian TV shows and Hotstar Specials. The higher spec Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes all that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription offers, plus Disney+ Original shows as well as American TV shows and movies. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available on the web as well as apps for a variety of platforms including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Android TV and Apple TV.

Reliance Jio Cricket Pack

If you are a Reliance Jio prepaid user, there are multiple prepaid recharge options that you can pick and get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled. The Jio Cricket Pack Rs 401 recharge offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day. If you want a longer duration recharge with similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundles, you choices include the Rs 598 plan (56 days validity, 112GB data and unlimited calls), the Rs 777 recharge (84 days validity, 131GB data and unlimited voice calls) and the Rs 2599 pack (365 days validity, 740GB data in total and unlimited calls). There is also the Rs 499 Jio Cricket Pack recharge option that offers 56 days validity with a total of 84GB data bundled—that works out to 1.5GB data per day. But this does not bundle any voice calls.

Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Plans

The recently updated Reliance JioFiber home broadband plans also bundle subscriptions to video streaming platfoms, as part of the subscription. The new broadband plans start at Es 399 per month, but the streaming app subscription bundles start with the Rs 999 plan, also called the JioFiber Gold plan. The Jio Fiber Gold plan for Rs 999 (150Mbps speed and unlimited data), the JioFiber Diamond plan for Rs 1,499 (300Mbps speed), the JioFiber Diamond+ plan for Rs 2,499 (500Mbps speed) and the JioFiber Platinum plan for Rs 3,999 (1Gbps speed) all bundle the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, along with Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Voot and Zee5 to name a few.

Airtel Ticket To Cricket

If you are an Airtel prepaid user, there is the Airtel prepaid recharge pack for Rs 599 that bundles 2GB data per day, has 56 days validity, offers unlimited voice calls and bundles the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You also have the option of the Rs 448 plan with the 28 days validity. This pack bundles3GB data per day, with unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. If you are looking for an even longer-term recharge option, you may want to opt for the Rs 2,698 recharge option—this has 365 days validity with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. All plans also include the Airtel Xstream video streaming app subscription.

Flipkart Supercoins

If you regularly shop on Flipkart, you may not have realized but you could have been earning SuperCoins. Basically, for a specific amount of money you spend, you earn some coins—every Rs 100 spent on the platform earns you 2 SuperCoins, which you can then redeem later. Head to Flipkart.com and then to the SuperCoin Zone to know the offers. At this time, you can collect a Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription for 399 SuperCoins or a Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription for 1,499 SuperCoins. Depends on how much you have shopped on Flipkart so far, but of you have enough SuperCoins, this could be a good value pick.