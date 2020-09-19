IPL 2020: How to Watch Online, Subscription Deals, Offers and More

After months of uncertainty, the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins tonight in Dubai. IPL 2020, initially scheduled for March, was delayed by almost six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year's IPL kicks off with an exciting encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The tournament will go on till November 10, during which, a total of 60 matches will be played between eight participating teams. Just like every year, IPL's official broadcaster is Star Sports, with Disney Hotstar being the 'official digital streaming partner.' We tell you how to catch the 50+ days of exciting cricket action online.

How to watch IPL 2020 online in India

IPL 2020 will be streamed live in India on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming will be available on two kinds of subscription plans - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former can be subscribed at a Rs. 299 monthly fee, or a Rs. 1,499 annual fee, while the former is available for just Rs. 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available on the web as well as apps for a variety of platforms including Android, iOS, iPadOS, Android TV, Amazon Firestick, and Apple TV.

Since Star Sports is the official broadcast partner, users offline will be able to watch IPL matches on Start Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

IPL 2020 Disney+ Hotstar Deals

Since IPL is nothing less of a festival in India, we don't want our readers without a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to miss out on all the action. Here are a few deals for those looking to save a few bucks without compromising on the entertainment:

Deals for Reliance Jio Prepaid Users

If you are a Reliance Jio prepaid user, there are multiple prepaid recharge options that you can pick and get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled. The Jio Cricket Pack Rs 401 recharge offers 28 data validity, with unlimited voice calls and 3GB data per day. If you want a longer duration recharge with similar Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundles, you choices include the Rs 598 plan (56 days validity, 112GB data and unlimited calls), the Rs 777 recharge (84 days validity, 131GB data and unlimited voice calls) and the Rs 2599 pack (365 days validity, 740GB data in total and unlimited calls). There is also the Rs 499 Jio Cricket Pack recharge option that offers 56 days validity with a total of 84GB data bundled—that works out to 1.5GB data per day. But this does not bundle any voice calls.

Deals for Reliance JioFiber Users

For Reliance JioFiber users, the recently updated home broadband plans also bundle subscriptions to video streaming platforms. The streaming app subscription bundles start with the Rs 999 plan, also called the JioFiber Gold plan. The Jio Fiber Gold plan for Rs 999 (150Mbps speed and unlimited data), the JioFiber Diamond plan for Rs 1,499 (300Mbps speed), the JioFiber Diamond+ plan for Rs 2,499 (500Mbps speed) and the JioFiber Platinum plan for Rs 3,999 (1Gbps speed) all bundle the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, along with Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, Voot and Zee5 to name a few.

Deals for Airtel Prepaid Users

If you are an Airtel prepaid user, there is the Airtel prepaid recharge pack for Rs 599 that bundles 2GB data per day, has 56 days validity, offers unlimited voice calls and bundles the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. You also have the option of the Rs 448 plan with the 28 days validity. This pack bundles 3GB data per day, with unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. If you are looking for an even longer-term recharge option, you may want to opt for the Rs 2,698 recharge option—this has 365 days validity with 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Deals for Flipkart Users

For those who shop regularly on Flipkart, the company is offering them a chance to redeem their SuperCoins for a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Every Rs 100 spent on Flipkart earns you 2 SuperCoins, which you can then redeem later. At this time, you can collect a Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription for 399 SuperCoins or a Disney+ Hotstar Premium annual subscription for 1,499 SuperCoins.