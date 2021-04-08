IPL 2021: Jio Prepaid Disney+ Hotstar Plans, JioCricket for JioPhone and More Announced

Reliance Jio has announced a number of special offers ahead of the cricket frenzy season beginning with the IPL 2021 curtain raiser on Friday, April 9th. As part of celebrating the most followed sport in India, Reliance Jio has reiterated four prepaid mobile plans that will give users access to free Disney+ Hotstar VIP plans for one year, at no extra cost at all. The said plans include Rs 401 (unlimited calls, 3GB data per day and additional 6GB 4G data for 28 days), Rs 598 (unlimited calls, 2GB data per day for 56 days), Rs 777 (with 1.5GB data per day and 5GB extra, plus unlimited voice calls for 84 days), and Rs 2,599 (with 2GB per-day data, 10GB extra data and unlimited calls for 365 days).

Alongside this, Reliance Jio users will also get access to an exclusive JioCricket Play Along app, which comes with a new, revamped and more engaging interface. The app will offer live contests based on the match that is ongoing, and users will be able to play along on the app to gain a sense of community activities during the Covid-19 lockdown times, and also win rewards while in process. The JioCricket Play Along feature will also include cricket quizzes for cricket fans to engage themselves with.

Additionally, JioCricket is now also live for all users of JioPhones. The latter stands at the juncture of adopting smartphone technologies, and an app such as JioCricket will make their digital engagement with the most beloved sport of India an exciting journey. More importantly, telecom operators charge Rs 5 per day for feature phone users to get live cricket score updates, whereas all JioPhone users can now get access to live match scores and more, at no extra cost at all.

Reliance Jio is also offering a chance for select lucky Reliance Jio users to meet and greet players of all the eight IPL teams, who are all partner affiliates of India’s biggest telecom operator. Jio users can also participate in daily contests, from which they can win regular cricket merchandise such as signed cricket bats, balls, jerseys and more.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

