IPL 2022: Reliance Jio Offering Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription For Cricket Lovers With These Plans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back for the 2022 season. The country’s favourite T20 cricket tournament this year includes 2 new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants. As always, Reliance Jio is the official partner of all 10 teams, and with the COVID-19 pandemic also easing in the country, Jio is once again bringing plans and offers for its users to enjoy unlimited cricketing action during this year’s IPL season. Let us take a look at some of the best offers Jio is bringing for cricket-lovers this IPL season.

JIO CRICKET PLANS

A new Rs 555 recharge plan for prepaid Jio will get users 1GB of data everyday for 55 days, along with a free Disney+ Hotstar subsciption for one whole year. Apart from this, Jio prepaid users can recharge for Rs 499 for 2GB data per day till 28 days and one whole year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Further, Rs 799 plan, Rs 1,066 plan, and Rs 3,119 plans will also get users 2GB of daily data with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. The validity of these plans varies according to the price.

For 2.5GB data per day, users can recharge for Rs 2,999 for 365 days and get Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a whole year. Further, Rs 601 recharge for 3GB data per day for 28 days will also get users one year of the same Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Recharge of Rs 1,499 will get users 2GB of data per day along with one year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, and Rs 4,199 recharge will get them 3GB of data per day for a whole year along with Disney+ Hostar Premium subscription for 1 year.

Further, JioFiber users on 999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

JIO USERS CAN WATCH ALL MATCHES ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

In partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, Jio has launched multiple affordable prepaid plans that users can purchase to watch live IPL 2022 matches on their mobiles, TVs, and other devices. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost.

JIO CRICKET PLAY ALONG RETURNS WITH BIGGER REWARDS

Jio Cricket Play Along, Jio’s interactive cricket game is back for IPL 2022 with more rewards for participants. Jio Cricket Play Along is a free-for-all game that allows you to play a cricket play-along game during IPL Cricket Matches. Cricket enthusiasts can express their emotions via emoji stickers on a chat bar on the game. There are also cricket-based quizzes.

