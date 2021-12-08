IPL, COVID-19 And More: Here's What Indians Searched The Most On Google in 2021

Google is the most used search engine across the world. Every year, the search giant releases its “Year In Search" list both globally, and according to countries, telling us what people searched for the most throughout the year. According to this year’s list, the Indian Premier League and CoWIN were the most-searched things in 2021 in India. The search queries in India for 2021 reflect upon how badly the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country this year. The overall searches, however, hinted at a keen interest in sports within the country. The overall top five searches include IPL, CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup, and Tokyo Olympics.

Among queries like Near Me, How to, and What is, there was a dominance of COVID-19 related queries such as What is black fugus, COVID vaccine near me, oxygen cylinder near me, and more. In terms of personalities, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was the most-searched person in 2021, followed by Aryan Khan. Elon Musk also made it to the top-5 most searched personalities in India. Let us take a look at all the top-5 things Indians searched on Google in 2021:

OVERALL

Indian Premier League

CoWin

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

Near Me

COVID Vaccine near me

COVID test near me

Food delivery near me

Oxygen Cylinder near my

COVID hospital near me

How to

How to register for COVID vaccine

How to download vaccination certificate

How to increase oxygen level

How to link PAN with AADHAAR

How to make oxygen at home

What Is

What Is Black Fungus

What is the factorial of hundred

What is Taliban

What is happening in Afghanistan

What is remedesivir

Personalities

Neeraj Chopra

Aryan Khan

Shehnaaz Gill

Raj Kundra

Elon Musk

Movies

Jai Bhim

Shershaah

Radhe

Bell Bottom

Eternals

Recipes

Enoki mushroom

Modak

Methi matar malai

Palak

Chicken soup

News Events

Tokyo Olympics

Black Fungus

Afghanistan news

West Bengal elections

Tropical cyclone Tauktae

Sports Events

Indian Premier League

ICC T20 World Cup

Euro Cup

Tokyo Olympics

Copa America

