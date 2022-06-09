iQOO 10 Pro Could Be The First Phone To Offer 200W Fast Charging Support

iQOO could be the first smartphone brand to offer its device with 200W fast charging support. The company has been making waves in the market, boldly going up against premium brands like Apple and Samsung with its high-end devices like the iQOO 9 Pro and now, the company is looking to take the fight further with the upcoming iQOO 10 Pro smartphone.

iQOO 10 Pro smartphone launch is widely expected to happen in China next month, where we will also get to see the new iQOO 10. The new iQOO 10 flagship is likely to use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen+ 1 chipset, and offer 200W fast charging support that should give you 0 to 100 per cent battery in a really quick time.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Ultra Smartphone Renders Hints At A Giant Camera Module

The likes of Xiaomi have also showcased their 200W fast charging tech, but it seems iQOO could have the laurel of becoming the first brand to come out with the end product in the market.

The new iQOO flagship phone is expected to use an LTPO 2K AMOLED display, and power the device with the help of 8GB and 12GB RAM. iQOO has impressed with its imaging capability, and the iQOO 10 Pro could use further advancement to match the levels of its rivals in the market.

The primary camera on the iQOO 10 Pro could be a 50-megapixel sensor, while the others are unclear as of now. The only pain point with premium phones from most Chinese brands has been the software, and even iQOO has to work extensively to make it better and polished for a high-end device. We are hoping to see some change with the UI on the iQOO 10 Pro when it launches in the coming months, both in China and in markets like India.

Also Read: Realme GT Neo 3T Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 120Hz Display: Prices, Specs And More

iQOO started off as a Vivo sub-brand a few years back, but now you can see it as a proper name in the industry, giving the best a run for their money. It has devices in the mid-range as well as the premium market.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.