iQOO 11 5G India Launch On January 10: How To Watch Live Stream And What To Expect

iQOO 11 5G launch in India: After launching the iQOO 11 series in China recently, iQOO is ready to bring its flagship smartphone — iQOO 11 5G to India on January 10. The upcoming handset from iQOO is confirmed to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 2K E6 AMOLED display in the country as per the company teasers. This smartphone is also listed on iQOO website and Amazon.

iQOO 11 5G India Launch: When And How to Watch Live Event

According to the company, iQOO 11 5G is launching in India on January 10 via a virtual event at 12:00 PM. The event live stream will be available on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel and website. Interested viewers can watch the live event here as well.

The iQOO 11 will go on sale in India on January 13. The smartphone will be available in Legend and Alpha colour variants. In terms of pricing, the iQOO 11 5G is expected to be priced above Rs 50,000 in India. We can also expect introductory offers from the brand during the launch event as well.

#iQOO11 Unleashing 10th Jan 2023, 12 Noon. India’s First Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone is here!Watch the launch event & stand a chance to win* 6 brand new #iQOO11 smartphones! https://t.co/5NPfY6ERZG— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 9, 2023

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. The device will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB UFS 4.0 RAM. The handset has variants up to 512GB storage but we don’t know which ones will be offered in the country.

The iQOO 11 5G will feature the custom V2 imaging chip. In terms of camera specifications, the device is likely to arrive with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the iQOO 11 is expected to have a 16MP camera on the front. The smartphone may launch with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120 fast charging support.

