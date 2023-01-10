iQOO 11 5G Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset And 50MP Camera: Price, Specifications And Offers

iQOO 11 5G Price in India: iQOO on Tuesday launched its latest flagship smartphone in India - the iQOO 11 5G. The smartphone comes with top-end features like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 2K display, running on Android 13 OS, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery among others.

iQOO 11 5G Price in India, Availability and Colour Options

In India, iQOO 11 5G price starts at Rs 59,999 for the base 8GB+256GB model and Rs 64,999 for the 16GB+256GB model. The company has also announced HDFC and ICICI bank card offers which a discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, Amazon Prime users can get a Rs 1,000 discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on old Vivo and iQOO phones. iQOO 11 sale in India will start on January 13th on Amazon and iQOO website.

The iQOO 11 will be available in two options — the Legend and Alpha Edition.

Unleash the pro photographer in you with #iQOO11 5G’s 50 MP GN5 Ultra-Sensing Camera. There’s also an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 13 MP 2x portrait camera for close-ups and long shots. Get faster focusing speed and higher colour fidelity, to capture with ease! pic.twitter.com/HC3oxlfDvn— iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 10, 2023

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone sports a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 1440p resolution. The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset that comes paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage . The device runs Android 13-based Funtouch OS custom skin. It will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

The iQOO 11 5G features the custom V2 imaging chip. In terms of camera, the smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor at the rear side of the device. For video calls and selfies, the iQOO 11 gets a 16MP camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120 fast charging support and you get the charger in the box.

