iQoo 3 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 865, 55W Fast Charging Launched at Rs 36,990

Yet another 5G smartphone has been launched in India. Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has officially launched its first product in the country called the iQoo 3. The handset is also one of the first smartphones in India to offer the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It is also one of the first smartphones to offer the new UFS 3.1 storage standard and LPDDR5 RAM, which means faster read and write speeds with super-fast multitasking.

The handset is priced at Rs 36,990 for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which sounds quite like a deal. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 39,990 while the top of the line 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 44,990. Notably, iQoo is offering 5G connectivity only on the top variant. The smartphone will be going on sale starting March 4 at 12PM via Flipkart and the official iQoo.com website. Customers can get Rs 3,000 cashback on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMI, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 12,000.

The new iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio with Schott Xensation UP protective layer. There is a punch-hole on the top right corner for the camera and other features include a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness that can max out at 1200 nits in certain cases. as per iQoo.

As mentioned above, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture lens. This is paired to a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Rest of the features include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM card tray, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass and a 4,440mAh battery. The large battery can be charged from 0-50% in just 15 mins using the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The handset will be offered in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange colour options.