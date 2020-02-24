English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
iQOO 3 5G to Cost Less Than Rs 40,000 As it Looks Set For Realme X50 Pro 5G Battles

The iQOO 3 rolls out on Flipkart tomorrow, with the expected price tag under Rs 40,000 for a phone that will offer 5G connectivity and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: February 24, 2020, 9:40 AM IST
Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO's first product, iQOO 3 5G, will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com in the sub-Rs 40,000 price range. The device, set to be launched on February 25 in India, will house Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G capabilities and come with 48MP quad-camera set up at the rear, according to the sources. It may also sport pressure-sensitive buttons for gaming.

The device with hole-punch display is likely to have 12GB RAM, 4,400mAh battery with 55-watt fast charging technology. "iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance," Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said in a statement recently. iQOO, which recently announced its entry into India, last week roped in cricketer Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador.

