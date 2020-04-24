iQoo 3 Gets Price Cut in India, Now Available at a Starting Price of Rs 34,990

The iQoo 3 has received a price cut in India and is now available for Rs 34,990. the information was shared by iQoo India's Director of Marketing Gagan Arora on Twitter. He also said that the company is absorbing the recent GST increase as well as the price of iQoo 3. Customers will be able to get their hands on the smartphone once the lockdown ends.

How much does the iQoo 3 Cost?

The iQoo 3 was launched in India back in February at a starting price Rs 36,990 for the base variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs 39,990 which is now selling at Rs 37,990. The top of the line 12GB + 256GB variant has not received a price cut and will continue to sell at Rs 44,990.

Here's some more love from team #iQOO!

Introducing new price for #iQOO3 starting at INR 34,990



We are absorbing the recent GST increase to give our customers even more savings. The best time to get #IndiasFastestSmartphone. Sales to start post lockdown. #iQOO3 #monsterinside pic.twitter.com/Xp9S9m1RFm — Gagan Arora #iQOO #SuperFan (@gagan_arora1) April 24, 2020

iQoo 3 Specifications

The iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio with Schott Xensation UP protective layer. There is a punch-hole on the top right corner for the camera and other features include a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 800 nits of peak brightness that can max out at 1200 nits in certain cases. as per iQoo.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture lens. This is paired to a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Rest of the features include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM card tray, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass and a 4,440mAh battery. The large battery can be charged from 0-50% in just 15 mins using the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The handset will be offered in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange colour options.