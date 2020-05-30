iQoo 3 Receives Second Price Cut in Two Months, Now Available for Rs 31,990

Smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo entered the Indian smartphone market earlier this year. The company’s first handset made headlines as it became one of the most affordable phones with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Last month the company announced a revised price tag for the handset and now the company has announced a second price cut.

HOW MUCH DOES THE IQOO 3 COST?

The iQoo3 is now selling for Rs 31,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant sells for Rs 34,990 while the top variant which offers 5G connectivity along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now selling at Rs 41,990.

IQOO 3 SPECIFICATIONS

The iQoo 3 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with support for HDR 10+ and 91.40 percent screen-to-body ratio with Schott Xensation UP protective layer. There is a punch-hole on the top right corner for the camera and other features include a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 800 nits of peak brightness that can max out at 1200 nits in certain cases. as per iQoo.

The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.79 aperture lens. This is paired to a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.46 aperture and 20x digital zoom, a 13-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture. for gamers, there are two shoulder buttons and a dedicated game mode to tinker with the settings.

Rest of the features include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-SIM card tray, USB Type-C 2.0, GPS, Glonass and a 4,440mAh battery. The large battery can be charged from 0-50% in just 15 mins using the proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The handset will be offered in Quantum Silver, Tornado Black and Volcano Orange colour options.

