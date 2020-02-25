iQoo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo will finally make its way to India today by launching its first smartphone in the country. The iQoo 3 was supposed to be the first handset with 5G and the new flagship Snapdragon 865 to launch in India, however, Realme stole the thunder by launching the Realme X50 Pro 5G a day before iQoo.

The handset will be launched at an event in Mumbai at 12:30PM IST. You can catch the live stream by heading to iQoo India’s YouTube and other social media channels, or by just following the embedded the live stream below.

Apart from offering 5G connectivity and the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset is expected to come with a Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top. According to teasers, the handset will also come with LPDDR5 RAM and the new UFS 3.1 storage standard. The company has also teased an artificial intelligence (AI) based eye-tracking technology and 55W fast battery charging tech. According to a Geekbench listing, the iQoo 3 will also feature 12GB of RAM and a 4,410mAh battery.

Pricing is expected to be around Rs 40,000 for the 5G while the 4G variant could be priced around Rs 35,000. If iQoo does manage to launch the phone at this price, it could give some good competition to the recently launched Realme X50 Pro 5G.

