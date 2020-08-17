iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro Launched in China With 50MP Triple Cameras, 120W Fast Charge and More

BKK-owned smartphone manufacturer iQOO unveiled its latest flagship offerings with the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro in China. While the two devices are virtually identical in many aspects, the highlight of the iQOO 5 Pro is that the phone features 120W fast charging technology. According to the company, both the phones will offer users with high refresh rate displays and triple rear-camera setups as well. The phones will be up for sale in China on August 24 while there is no word as to when the company plans to launch the phones in the international markets.

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro Specifications

Both the iQOO 5 and iQOO Pro sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate along with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,300-nits brightness. Under the hood, both the devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset and run on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 out-of-the-box. The iQOO 5 is offered in three memory and storage variants offering up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage while the iQOO 5 Pro comes in two variants with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO 5 is backed 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, while on the other hand, the iQOO 5 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, as already mentioned. The phones are also equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors as well.

For photography duties, the triple camera-setup of iQOO 5 consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor which is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel portrait lens. For selfies and video calling, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front camera. Coming to the cameras of the iQOO 5 Pro, while the primary sensor is as same as the iQOO 5, the other two sensors are a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with 120-degree field-of-view and another 13-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. The iQOO 5 comes with 20x digital zoom whereas the iQ00 5 Pro offers OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60X hybrid zoom, and 8K video recording. The company has also launched special color variants of the iQOO 5 Pro in collaboration with BMW. There is a Track Version that comes with a carbon textured matt glass rear along with blue accents at edges while the Legendary Edition made out of pure leather.

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro Pricing

Coming to the pricing, the base 8GB + 128GB model of the iQOO 5 is priced at CNY 3,998 (~ Rs 43,900) while the 12GB + 128GB model of the device is priced at CNY 4,298 (~ Rs 46,327). However, the highest 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQOO has a price tag of CNY 4,598 (~ Rs 49,560). As for the iQOO 5 Pro, which is available in just two variants, the base 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,998 (~ Rs 54,000) while the highest 12GB+256GB variant costs CNY 5,498 (~ Rs 59,261).