iQoo 7 5G, iQoo 7 Legend Gaming Smartphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Chinese smartphone maker iQoo has launched its latest smartphone series - the iQoo 7 series. The iQoo 7 series has been launched in India as the company’s flagship offering including two smartphones - the vanilla iQoo 7 and the iQoo 7 Legend. The iQoo 7 series has been launched as a gaming smartphone series, with the iQoo 7 Legend being the top-spec offering from the Chinese brand. The iQoo 7 series has been launched at a starting price of Rs 31,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,990, while the top spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the vanilla iQoo 7 costs Rs 35,990. The iQoo 7 Legend, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 39,990 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,990. The iQoo 7 series will be sold on Amazon, with the sales beginning on May 1. The company has also announced introductory offers for those purchasing the smartphone(s) using ICICI Bank cards on Amazon. For the iQoo 7 5G, users can avail up to Rs 2,000 off on ICICI Bank cards, and another Rs 2,000 off on Amazon coupons. The iQoo 7 Legend, on the other hand, comes with a Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI Bank Cards and Rs 2,000 discount via Amazon coupons.

iQoo 7 5G Specifications

The iQoo 7 5G comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 2400x1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo 7 5G also comes with support for 3GB of extended virtual RAM in addition to the standard RAM configurations. The device comes with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge support. The device comes with a Graphite Layer Full Coverage Liquid Cooling System to ensure it stays cool while performing heavy tasks such as gaming. The iQoo 7 5G houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro support, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. The iQoo 7 is available in Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colour options.

iQoo 7 Legend Specifications

The iQoo 7 Legend, on the other hand, includes a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone also comes with a Liquid Cooling System that has a 4096mm² Vapor Chamber that covers all core heating units and provides faster heat dissipation. There is a 4,000mAh battery on the iQoo 7 Legend that support 66W FastCharge technology. There is a triple rear camera setup on the iQoo 7 Legend that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the iQoo 7 Legend.

