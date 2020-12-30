iQoo 7 BMW Edition With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on January 11

Chinese smartphone maker iQoo will launch its next flagship, the iQoo 7 BMW Edition on January 11 in China. The company has also confirmed that the smartphone would feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 along with enhanced versions of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Earlier this month, the company shared its image that revealed the phone's back panel design and triple cameras. The camera module design appears to be inspired by Vivo V20. Notably, Vivo which iQoo's sister brand (both owned by BBK Electronics), recently announced that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus would be its first device to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The new iQoo 7 BMW Edition would launch on January 11 at 7:30 PM CST Asia (5 PM IST) in China. Its global availability details along with the vanilla iQoo 7 details remain unclear. From the earlier images, we can notice that iQoo 7 BMW Edition will sport the BMW M Motorsport tri-colour streaks at the back, from top to bottom. The image also highlights dual-flash inside the camera module. The smartphone would also support 5G connectivity, thanks to the third-generation Snapdragon X60 5G. Notably, the vanilla iQoo 7 will be the official gaming device for the KPL Games (King Pro League) eSports event in China. The KPL eSports event is held in autumn and spring seasons every year in the country.

Other details such as camera specifications, battery size, and exact storage options of the iQoo 7 BMW Edition remain unclear. Recently, a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station, stated that iQoo would launch three or four new smartphones, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC before the Spring Festival in China that ends on February 12, 2021. Though, these new phones could be different variants of the iQoo 7. Meanwhile, the company recently launched the iQoo U3 with octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor in China. Its price starts at CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs 16,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.