iQoo 7 Confirmed to Come With 120W Fast Charging, May Launch Alongside iQoo 7 BMW Edition

Chinese manufacturer Vivo's sub-brand will launch its iQoo 7 smartphone with 120W fast charging, the company announced in a social media post. iQoo had recently confirmed a BMW Edition for its upcoming iQoo 7 smartphone that will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. The regular version of the iQoo 7 is expected to launch around the same time as the iQoo 7 BMW edition. However, there are no details about the vanilla edition except the latest announcement of the smartphone's charging capabilities.

iQoo announced that the iQoo 7 will come with 120W fast charging support in a post on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. It is safe to assume that the iQoo 7 BMW Edition will also come with 120W fast charging support. In a separate post, the company confirmed that the iQoo 7 BMW Edition will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have an enhanced version of LPDDR5 RAM and an enhanced version of UFS 3.1 storage. It will come with 5G support as well. There are no details about the rest of the specifications of the iQoo 7 smartphone just yet.

A report last week had said that iQoo could launch three to four smartphones that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor before the Spring Festival in China ends on February 12, 2021.

iQoo confirmed the iQoo 7 BMW Edition launch on its official Weibo handle yesterday. The company had earlier shared its image that revealed the smartphone's back panel design and the triple rear camera setup.