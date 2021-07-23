The iQoo 7 that debuted in India in April this year will get a new Monster Orange colour option on July 26, the company announced today, July 23. The phone currently has two colour options of Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue in addition to the special gaming edition iQoo 7 Legend. The sale of the latest colour variant will start from July 26 as part of the Amazon Prime Day launch and will be available at a starting price of Rs 31,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is unclear whether the 12GB + 256GB variant would get the same colour option. The top storage model carries a price tag of Rs 35,999. It is available purchase on the iQoo site and official channels.

The wait was worth it!iQOO 7 is now here in an all new Avatar.Get your hands on the LIT Monster Orange starting Rs 29,990* only at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Sale starts on 26.07.2021#iQOO7MonsterOrange #iQOO7 pic.twitter.com/Z4PXDcBu3b — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 23, 2021

Apart from the addition of the Monster Orange colour options, specifications and features on the iQoo 7 remain the same. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The iQoo 7 also supports 3GB of virtual RAM extension to compliment the standard RAM configuration for a smoother performance. It carries a 4,400mAh battery that supports 66W FlashCharge fast charging support. The iQoo 7 comes with a Graphite Layer Full Coverage Liquid Cooling System to ensure it stays cool while performing heavy tasks such as gaming. It houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with macro support, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here