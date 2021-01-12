iQoo 7 Launched With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications & Availability

Chinese smartphone brand iQoo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the iQoo 7 that comes powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset and has a triple rear camera setup. The iQoo 7 has been launched in three distinct finishes, alongside a special edition designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport that carries BMW Motorsport's three-coloured stripes at the back. The iQoo 7 has been launched in China initially at a price of CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 43,000) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs 47,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The iQoo 7 flagship smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary Colour Edition - apart from the special BMW M Motorsport edition. The smartphone will go on sale in China on January 15 and details about the international availability are yet to be revealed. The iQoo 7 runs on Android 11-based OriginOS from iQoo. It features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the iQoo 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.