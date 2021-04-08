iQoo 7 Series With Snapdragon 888 SoC Officially Confirmed to Launch in India in This Month

iQoo India has officially announced the launch of its flagship device, iQoo7, this month. The smartphone debuted in China in January 2021 with the top-in-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor by Qualcomm. Earlier, iQoo had teased the launch of iQoo7 in India under the Rs 40,000-bracket. At the moment, select smartphone makers have launched Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones for the Indian market. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the same Qualcomm chipset with a price starting at Rs 49,999. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with Snapdragon 888 will launch in India on April 23 and is expected to be priced above Rs 70,000. The exact India-specific launch date of iQoo7 remains unclear.

To recall, the iQoo 7 that launched in China in January 2021, came in three distinct finishes alongside a special edition designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Its price in China started at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 43,000) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs 46,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The regular model came in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary colour options, while the special edition featured the iconic BMW’s three-coloured stripes at the back.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo 7 runs on Android 11-based OriginOS with minor tweaks for iQoo smartphones. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the smartphone packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, under the hood. In terms of optics, the iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the iQoo 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Other notable features of the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone carries a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to attain full charge with the bundled 120W adapter.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here