iQoo 7 With Snapdragon 888 SoC Teased to Launch in India Soon, to Be Priced Below Rs 40,000

iQoo India is teasing the launch of a new smartphone with a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It appears that the company is finally gearing up to unveil the iQoo 7 that features the same processor, in India after launching it in China in January 2021. In a post on Twitter and other social media handles, iQoo states the new phone will be priced below Rs 40,000. At the moment, select smartphone makers have announced Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones for the Indian market. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with the same Qualcomm chipset with a price starting at Rs 49,999. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus that carries Snapdragon 888 will launch in India on March 26, though pricing details remain unclear at the moment. iQoo India is yet to officially reveal whether the phone in question is indeed the iQoo 7.

To recall, the iQoo 7 that launched in China in January 2021, came in three distinct finishes alongside a special edition designed in partnership with BMW M Motorsport. Its price in China started at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs 43,000) onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,198 (roughly Rs 46,700) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The regular model came in Black, Latent Blue, and Legendary colour options, while the special edition featured the iconic BMW’s three-coloured stripes at the back.

What’s better than Bang For The Buck?More Bang, Less Bucks! Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWAr — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 23, 2021

In terms of specifications, the iQoo 7 runs on Android 11-based OriginOS with minor tweaks for iQoo smartphones. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the smartphone packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, under the hood. In terms of optics, the iQoo 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 13-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the iQoo 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Other notable features of the iQoo 7 include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone carries a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to attain full charge with the bundled 120W adapter.

The launch date of the new iQoo phone with Snapdragon 888 SoC also remains unclear at the moment.