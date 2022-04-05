iQoo 9 Gets New 'Phoenix' Variant with Colour Changing Technology: Price in India, Specs

The iQoo 9 is getting a new Phoenix (Orange) variant in India, the company announced today, April 5. The new colour option sits with the existing Legend (Grey) and Alpha (Black) variants in the country. The company says that the new Phoenix variant of the iQoo 9 is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass. It changes colour when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colours. In a press note, the company explains that the UV ray changes the “internal structure of glass molecules" resulting in a change in the existing colour to a pearl white finish.

iQoo 9 Phoenix Price in India

The new iQoo 9 Phoenix variant costs Rs 42,990 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 46,990 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB model - same as the Alpha and Legend options. The official India website is also offering sale deals like cashback on ICICI Bank cards and a no-cost payment mode. The new colour option will be available on Amazon India starting today.

iQoo 9 Phoenix Specifications

The iQoo 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s erstwhile flagship, the Snapdragon 888+. This device gets a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (2376×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, users can choose between the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant or the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. It includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with gimbal stabalisation, a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. iQOO 9 packs a 4350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging. As the name of the smartphone suggests, it supports 5G (11 bands).

