iQoo 9 India Launch Announced: Here's What To Expect From Next Android Flagship

Vivo-owned smartphone brand iQoo has announced the launch of its iQoo 9 series in India. The iQoo 9 series was launched in China last year and has since been rumoured for India on multiple occasions. The smartphone will come to India with minor changes as compared to its Chinese lineup. iQoo announced the India launch in a Twitter post, but has not given us an exact date for the launch yet. The iQoo 9 series was launched in China with the iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and the iQoo 9 SE. With the launch now confirmed for India, let us take a look at what we can expect from the company’s next gaming-centric smartphone series.

iQoo 9 Specifications (Expected)

The iQoo 9 was launched in China with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel wide angle lens, an a 13-megapixel portrait lens. Up front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front shooter. The battery on the vanilla iQoo 9 is a 4,350mAh unit with support for 120W fast charging.

ALSO READ: iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 And iQOO 9SE To Launch In India Soon; To Be Available On Amazon

iQoo 9 Pro Spceifications (Expected)

As with the Chinese model, the iQoo 9 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will not come with a 2K display like its Chinese counterpart, reports have suggested. The iQoo 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone may come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel depth sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There may be a 16-megapixel front snapper on the iQoo 9 Pro. The smartphone will have a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

iQoo 9 SE Specifications (Expected)

The iQoo 9 SE will be the cheapest of the lot, and will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The iQoo 9 SE may have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

ALSO READ: Smartphone Lifespan: How Long Android Phones From Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme And Others Will Last ‘Officially’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.