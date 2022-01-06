iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker iQoo has launched its latest iQoo 9 series that includes the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro. The latest smartphones have been launched in China initially and come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. Both the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro come with OLED displays, and run on the company’s new OriginOS Ocean Android skin based on Android 12. OriginOS Ocean will ship with the iQoo 9 devices and will arrive to older iQoo smartphones later. It is not known as to when the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will make it to other markets including India. Let us take a look at what the latest offering from iQoo offers:

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Price

The iQoo 9 has been launched at a price of RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,700) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,400). The top-spec 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,000). The iQoo 9 Pro, on the other hand comes is priced at RMB 4,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,200), and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,300).

iQoo 9 Specifications

The vanilla iQoo 9 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the iQoo 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120 degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the iQoo 9 comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

iQoo 9 Pro Specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch curved QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens that comes with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the iQoo 9 Pro also has a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Also Read: iQoo 9 Series With Qualcomm’s Most Power Chip May Launch in India in Early 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.