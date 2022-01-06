CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Price, Specifications And More
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: Price, Specifications And More

The iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro both come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have been launched in China initially and there is no word as to when the smartphones will be launched in international markets like India.

Tech Desk

Chinese smartphone maker iQoo has launched its latest iQoo 9 series that includes the iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro. The latest smartphones have been launched in China initially and come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. Both the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro come with OLED displays, and run on the company’s new OriginOS Ocean Android skin based on Android 12. OriginOS Ocean will ship with the iQoo 9 devices and will arrive to older iQoo smartphones later. It is not known as to when the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro will make it to other markets including India. Let us take a look at what the latest offering from iQoo offers:

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Price

The iQoo 9 has been launched at a price of RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs 46,700) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant is priced at RMB 4,399 (roughly Rs 51,400). The top-spec 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at RMB 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,000). The iQoo 9 Pro, on the other hand comes is priced at RMB 4,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at RMB 5,499 (roughly Rs 64,200), and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at RMB 5,999 (roughly Rs 70,300).

iQoo 9 Specifications

The vanilla iQoo 9 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the iQoo 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120 degree field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the iQoo 9 comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

iQoo 9 Pro Specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch curved QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens that comes with a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the iQoo 9 Pro also has a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Also Read: iQoo 9 Series With Qualcomm’s Most Power Chip May Launch in India in Early 2022.

first published:January 06, 2022, 09:18 IST