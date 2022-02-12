iQoo 9 Series Launch In India On February 23: What To Expect From iQoo Flagship Smartphone

Vivo-owned brand iQoo will launch its iQoo 9 series in India on February 23. The iQoo 9 series will include iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. The iQoo 9 Pro is confirmed to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and the iQoo 9 series will be sold via Amazon in India. The iQoo 9 series was launched in China last month. Pricing details of the iQoo 9 series in India have not surfaced yet, but there are reports on the iQoo 9 vanilla’s pricing details.

According to media invites sent out by iQoo, the iQoo 9 series will be launched in India on February 23. There is not much information about the launch yet, but the company is expected to announce things soon. The iQoo 9 series will be sold exclusively via Amazon. According to teasers from the company, the iQoo 9 series will come with the company’s iconic “Legend tricolour design" that resembles BMWs branding.

According to a report from a tipster, the iQoo 9 Pro will retail in India at around Rs 55,000 to Rs 58,000. The vanilla iQoo 9 may be priced between Rs 43,000 and Rs 47,000, and the iQoo 9 SE may be launched at a price of Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

In terms of specifications, the India versions of the smartphones are said to run on Android 12 out of the box. The iQoo 9 may feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone may come with a triple rear camera with 48-megapixel primary shooter.

As with the Chinese model, the iQoo 9 Pro may come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will not come with a 2K display like its Chinese counterpart, reports have suggested. The iQoo 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone may come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel depth sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. There may be a 16-megapixel front snapper on the iQoo 9 Pro. The smartphone will have a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 9 SE will be the cheapest of the lot, and will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and will have a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary shooter. The iQoo 9 SE may have a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

