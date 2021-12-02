iQoo 9 Series With Qualcomm's Most Power Chip May Launch in India in Early 2022

iQoo recently confirmed the company would use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for its next smartphone. Although official details remain unclear, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered iQoo smartphone may succeed the iQoo 8 series that feature the erstwhile-flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile processor. The iQoo 8 series was tipped to launch in India in November, but that got reportedly delayed due to a global chip shortage. A new report by 91Mobiles now suggests that the company is planning to skip the iQoo 8 series and might launch the iQoo 9 series in the country in early 2022. The smartphone may debut in January or February 2022.

The publication via an industry source claims that the next iQoo smartphone series may include the regular iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro (iQoo 9 Legend), where at least one model is expected to get 120W fast charging support. The same charging tech is said to feature in Realme GT 2 Pro that will also carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both iQoo and Realme fall under BBK Electronics that even operates OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo.

To recall, the iQoo 8 series includes the regular iQoo 8 and iQoo 8 Pro and both models support 120W fast charging. The iQoo 8 Pro even comes with 50W wireless charging support. Both phones feature a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. The selfie camera comes inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

If the rumours are accurate, the iQoo 9 series may likely upgrade these features with a faster 5G connectivity option, thanks to the more powerful chipset and integrated 5G modem under the hood. The camera specifications may also be improved on the next-gen models.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced the development of the Xiaomi 12 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Lenovo-owned Motorola has also announced the development of the Moto Edge with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will formally launch on December 9 in China, and global availability details remain unclear. Other smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus, iQoo, Black Shark, ZTE, and Nubia have announced the development of smartphones with the latest Snapdragon chipset.

