iQOO 9 smartphone series has been announced in India on Wednesday, and the lineup includes three devices that use the Snapdragon 888 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company is bringing these phones with a lot of appealing features, latest camera technology and fastest charging speeds you can avail in the market right now. Here are all the details about the iQOO smartphones, how much they cost and when you can buy them in India.

iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro Prices In India And Availability

iQOO 9 SE is the most affordable of the three, with prices starting from Rs 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. You have to pay Rs 37,990 for the higher variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Pre-orders for this smartphone start from March 2 on Amazon.

iQOO 9 is the regular and the model that sits between the other two in the lineup. iQOO 9 price in India is Rs 42,990 which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 46,990. This device goes on pre-orders from February 23 on Amazon.

And finally you have the iQOO 9 Pro which is priced in India at 64,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 69,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. You can pre-order iQOO 9 Pro from February 23 as well.

All these phones come with attractive cashback offers, so make sure you check those out if you are buying them today.

iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 And iQOO 9 Pro Specifications

iQOO 9 SE gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset which is still a good bet in the market with its performance, especially for this price. It features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You get the phone with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO is offering the latest Funtouch OS built over Android 12 operating system. On the imaging front, iQOO 9 SE comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. And finally you have a 4500mAh battery which supports 66W fast charging.

iQOO 9 becomes the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in the country. This device gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You can get the phone with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The imaging sensors at the back of this device include a triple setup of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. iQOO 9 packs a 4700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

The flagship variant of the iQOO 9 series also comes with the flagship Snapdragon SoC but it takes the camera equation to another level. iQOO 9 Pro also comes with up to 12GB RAM but you have the 512GB storage model to consider. This device has a 50-megapixel gimbal system sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 16-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone only has a 16-megapixel camera.

And like the regular iQOO 9, this one has a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

