iQoo 9T 5G Launch In India: Expected Price, Specifications And More Ahead Of August 2 Launch

Vivo sub-brand iQoo is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the iQoo 9T, which will come as a flagship offering from the brand. The smartphone will launch in India tomorrow, on August 2 at 12:00PM IST and will be available in two RAM and storage options.

The iQoo 9T 5G will be an upgrade to the iQoo 9 series that was launched in India earlier this year. The launch announcement from the brand comes right after iQoo launched the iQoo 10 series in China recently. iQoo 9T 5G in India on August 2, just a day before OnePlus’ 10T 5G will be launched at a global event in New York City. The iQoo 9T 5G, according to teasers, looks similar to the iQoo 10 that was launched in China recently. The smartphone will be launched in India on August 2 at 12PM (noon) IST.

iQoo 9T 5G: Expected Price

While iQoo has not announced the prices so far, the smartphone is a flagship Android device, meaning that it will be priced at the premium tier. According to rumours, the iQoo 9T 5G will be launched at a price of Rs 54,999 onwards in India. The smartphone is being teased on Amazon, meaning that it will be sold via the e-commerce platform.

iQoo 9T 5G: Specifications

According to teasers shared by iQoo India, the iQoo 9T will come with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with a separate camera chip from Vivo, the Vivo V1+. The iQoo 9T 5G teasers also show a triple rear camera setup with “20X zoom,” said to be digital zoom.

The iQoo 9T 5G may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with up to 12GB RAM with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and will have a triple rear camera with 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the smartphone may come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. There is also said to be a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

