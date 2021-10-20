iQoo and Krafton Announce First Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports Tournament

iQoo has announced an “exclusive partnership" with Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile creator Krafton to promote Esports in India. As a part of the partnership, iQoo will be the title sponsor of the Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournament that is expected to register over 1 lakh teams competing for prize pool of Rs 1 crore. In a press note, the Chinese smartphone maker explains that players registered for ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021’ will have to participate in the in-game qualifiers from which 1024 teams will proceed to Round 1. Gaming enthusiasts will be able to watch and enjoy the talent and gamesmanship of all players on social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India and iQoo Esports official YouTube Channel.

Speaking over the development, Sean (Hyunil) Sohn, head of Krafton India division said BGMI Series “is a one of its kind gaming tournament" which will help gaming enthusiasts channelise talent. Gagan Arora, Chief Marketing Officer at iQoo also lauded the partnership and said, “We aim to contribute to the growing mobile gaming industry in the country and further strengthen iQoo’s footprint amongst the existing as well as potential gaming enthusiasts."

We are excited to partner with Battlegrounds Mobile India for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES.Get ready for awesome action and amazing contest in the battlegrounds. Register today and get set to drop into the game!👉https://t.co/8A9n8APh6T #BGMI #BGIS #iQOOxBGMI pic.twitter.com/nBHCsg7JL1 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) October 19, 2021

According to a recent industry report by App Annie and KPMG, the number of mobile game downloads in India reached 5.5 billion capturing 22 percent of the global share between January - July 2021. The trend is further expected to grow with a 53 percent increase in the number of gamers by 2025. Alongside the gaming tournament, iQoo is also promoting its latest-gen iQoo Z5 designed Gen-Z consumers. The phone is also capable of handling intense gaming, thanks to Snapdragon 778G SoC.

