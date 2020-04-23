iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Vivo's sub-brand iQoo has launched a new flagship smartphone in its home-market China. The new iQoo Neo 3 5G comes with high-end specifications with fairly affordable pricing. To begin with, the phone, which os expected to launch in India as well, features the powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with 5G connectivity. To name a few, the device sports a 144Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery, 44W fast-charging support, and 48-megapixel rear camera setup. The device also comes with two colour options and is scheduled to be on sale from April 29 in China.

iQOO Neo 3 5G Specifications

The specifications of the iQoo Neo 3 5G include a 6.57-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 144HZ refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on its own user interface - called iQoo UI, which is based on Android 10 and was seen on the iQoo 3. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card slot. As far as the connectivity feature of the smartphone is concerned, it will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

As far as the camera of the smartphone is concerned, the device has triple cameras at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle-lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. While the primary sensor camera sports an f/1.79 aperture lens, the ultra-wide-angle camera and the macro camera have f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture lenses respectively. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. The camera features include Night View, Portrait, slow motion, time-lapse photography, professional mode, AR cute shot, short video, PDAF, and smart image recognition. The phone is also packed with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Neo 3 Pricing and Sale Date

The iQoo Neo 3 5G price in China starts at CYN 2,698 for the 6GB+128GB base model and CNY 2,998 for the 8GB+128GB storage option. These roughly translate to Rs 28,900 and Rs 32,100 based on the current exchange rate. The smartphone also comes in 12GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants that are priced at CNY 3,298 (approx Rs 35,400) and CNY 3,398 (approx Rs 36,500), respectively. Going forward, it will be interesting to see whether or not iQoo's latest flagship device will be able to carve out a niche for itself in the days to come, especially among Indian smartphone lovers.



