iQoo Neo 5 Lite With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specs and More

iQoo has refreshed its Neo 5 series with the new iQoo Neo 5 Lite. Though the company is currently selling the iQoo 7 series in select markets, the new smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm processor designed for affordable flagships and triple rear cameras. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite is available for pre-orders in China, and the company is yet to share its global availability details. It carries a price tag of CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,600) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Whereas, the iQoo 7 that carries the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, is priced at Rs 31,990 in India.

In terms of specifications, the iQoo Neo 5 Lite sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 2,408×1,080 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+. There’s also a hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with integrated Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage that is further expandable. Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports face unlock alongside a physical unlock system.

Other notable features include 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and Bluetooth 5.1 with support for high-res audio codecs such as SBC,AAC,aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive and LDAC. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port. The iQoo Neo 5 Lite weighs 198.3 grams and is 8.93mm in thickness.

