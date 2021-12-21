iQoo Neo 5S, Neo 5 SE With Triple Rear Camera Launched: Prices, Specifications

iQoo has refreshed its Neo smartphone series with two devices - iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE. Both smartphones carry Qualcomm chipsets and triple cameras at the back. iQoo Neo 5S and iQoo Neo 5 SE come with three storage options, but its launch is currently limited to China. All phones are listed on the Vivo Mall China website. The company is yet to share their global availability details.

Starting with the iQoo Neo 5S, the phone runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top out of the box. The phone comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and the company claims there’s a dedicated chip that enhances the overall viewing experience. Under the hood, we get Qualcomm’s erstwhile flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular-shaped module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an OIS lens, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The iQoo Neo 5S further comes with a heat dissipation system with rare earth materials. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth v5.1. The iQoo Neo 5S’s price starts at CNY 2699 (approx Rs 32,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options cost CNY 2899 (approx Rs 34,500) and CNY 3199 (approx Rs 38,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the toned-down iQoo Neo 5 SE comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out-of-the-box. It also carries a triple rear camera system that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel shooter. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQoo Neo 5 SE also comes with a liquid cooling feature, and the chipset comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There’s a 4,500mAh battery unit that supports slower 55W fast charging. Connectivity options on the iQoo Neo 5 SE are the same as its sibling. Its price in China starts at CNY 2199 (approx Rs 26,100) for 8GB RAM + 128GB and the 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2399 (approx Rs 28,500). The top-in-the-line 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs CNY 2599, which is roughly Rs 31,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.