iQoo Neo 6 5G Key Specs, Prices Tipped Ahead of Expected India Launch: All Details

The iQoo Neo 6 5G has been reported to launch in India for a while, but the company is yet to share official details. The smartphone is already available in China and it carries Qualcomm’s most premium chipset. A new tip from a tipster on Twitter highlights the smartphone may launch in India later this month, while sales may begin in early June 2022. As tipped earlier by another tipster Mukul Sharma, the specification of the India-specific iQoo Neo 6 5G is different from the China-specific model, likely to keep the device more affordable and not to cut competition of its other models. The phone also seemingly appeared in a new promotional video for BGMI Open Challenge.

As per the leak, the India-specific iQoo Neo 6 5G may come with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits brightness. It may draw power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The phone is also tipped to carry a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Its triple rear camera setup may include a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. Other key features may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera and Android 12-based custom skin.

ALSO READ: iQoo Neo 6 Gaming Phone Launched With Separate Display Chip

To recall, the China-specific iQoo Neo 6 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

The tipster further highlights that the Indian variant of iQoo Neo 6 5G will be priced at around Rs 29,000, and the top may cost Rs 31,000 for the higher model. Customers may get to choose between two colour options as well. Since the company is yet to confirm details, readers must take the info with a grain of salt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.