iQoo Neo 6 Launched In New Maverick Orange Option: Here's How Much It Costs And What's Different

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched a new variant of its mid-range smartphone, the iQoo Neo 6. The iQoo Neo 6 is now available in a new “Maverick Orange” colour and has been launched only in the top-spec 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts on July 23.

iQOo Neo 6 Maverick Orange Price And Specs

The new iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be launched at a price of Rs 33,999, which is the same as other colours of the iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 23, the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale in India. The Maverick Orange colour of the iQoo Neo 6 will be available for purchase on Amazon and iQoo e-store. The new colur option will come with the same specifications as other colours of the smartphone.

iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange Specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange comes with the same specifications as the other colour variants. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, which is not expandable. There is the same 4,700mAh on the iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange with support for 80W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Maverick Orange iQoo Neo 6 comes with the same triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Up front, the iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange has been launched with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The iQoo Neo 6 was first launched in India on May 31. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 29,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and comes in two colour option – Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

